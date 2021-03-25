How to style white in summer? Take cues from Mahira Khan!

White is a color that has always been associated with class and elegance. The color is also a perfect way to elevate your summer wardrobe. It is a color that will make you stand out and accentuate your grace.

In a country like Pakistan where the scorching heat of the sun does not allow you to wear flamboyant colors, white can serve as the perfect choice.

When it comes to styling a white dress, we all know that no one does whites better than Mahira Khan. So, today we are gonna take cues from the diva’s wardrobe. Here, we have collected five of her absolutely chic looks in white.

A solid white kurta

This look is extremely effortless and is perfect for running everyday errands. The look can easily be completed by throwing on a plain white kurta and pairing it with jeans. If you work in an environment where there is no specific dress code, you can even style the look for an office.

An all-white sari

A simple, fuss-free all-white saree can serve as a staple in your wardrobe. The ensemble can be worn for formal dinners or even a formal day event for that matter. Here, Mahira Khan channelizes her inner diva through this simple look completed with a pair of pearly studs.

White Anarkali dress

This look is a deadly combination of an all-white ensemble and traditional anarkali frock. Mahira khan looks like an absolute vision in this. The diva chose to complete her look with gold jhumkas and matching khussas.

A white chikankari dress

This all-white chikkankari dress feels like an absolute luxury. The look is perfect for eids and can even be worn to a home wedding event. A traditional choker and a set of bangles can easily complete the whole look without putting in much effort.

A full-length white dress

Mahira looks absolutely stunning in this carefully curated look. The look can easily be replicated by donning a set of silver bangles and some heavy jhumkas. The best thing about this look is that you can either dress it up or dress it down depending on the nature of the event.