LAHORE – Tecno and Infinix have captured a healthy shared in Pakistani market as they are offering smartphones with latest features in reasonable prices.

When you buy a phone, the first thing you check in the box in the warranty card, which is an integral part of your purchasing experience.

With a warranty, you can get repairs done for your phone free of charge as long as the damage is not artificial. This can come in handy at a time when your phone needs repairs, and you are unable to afford them.

As companies are finding new ways to facilitate their customers by using technology, the Infinix, TECNO or Itel user can now get hassle-free electronic warranty card.

It’s much more convenient than having a paper warranty card, and your details are more securely stored.

How to Get the Electronic Warranty Card for Infinix, TECNO and Itel

An official blog shared on Carlcare website states that with its app, a customer can get his/her e-warrant card in no time. Following are the steps to

Launch the Carlcare app. If you do not have the app, then download it from the Google Play store.

Once you’ve logged into your account or created a new one, tap on ‘Me’ tab.

Tap on Warranty Card, and if your phone has an electronic warranty card your phone’s details would be shown here.