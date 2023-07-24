LAHORE – Tax-payers can use the hassle-free option of filing annual returns online.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced September 30 as last date for submitting income tax returns.

People who desired filing return at own instead of using the routine option of going to lawyers required collecting certain details/documents before sitting on a computer.

Following are the necessary details needed for filing returns online.

Salary certificate, details of profit from different sources including bank account and dividend and estimate of expenses are required for a salaried person.

On having these details, salaried persons can easily submit the tax returns within minutes by going to the FBR website or using Tax Asan App.

Go to the FBR website (https://www.fbr.gov.pk/), click on the Income Tax tab, go to the IRIS link and log in. There are various categories where you can easily submit tax returns.

On the web portal you can get an online challan and visit any nearby bank to deposit the tax due.