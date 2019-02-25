How to create wealth

Situationer

M Ziauddin

Getting out of poverty trap has always been a challenge for the developing countries. On the face of it, the challenge does not look all that formidable. All that you need to do is to save and re-invest. But it has become increasingly difficult for such countries to save because of three reasons: galloping population; mounting debt, both domestic and foreign acquired to bridge the yawning gap between rising current expenditure and diminishing incomes and; defence needs. Still, countries in the worst conditions than we have ever been have accomplished the miracle. None of these countries had put all their eggs in the rich people’s basket. If we go over the economies these East Asian countries rather closely we would be surprised at the strict framework of public sector, especially in banking and the choice where to reinvest and how much.

Global Inequality, a book authored by Branko Milanovic, Senior Scholar at the Luxembourg Income Study Center, and Visiting Presidential Professor, Graduate Center, City University of New York shows that even as inequality has soared within nations, it has fallen dramatically among nations, as middle-class incomes in China and India have drawn closer to the stagnating incomes of the middle classes in the developed world. For those who want to understand how we got where we are, where we may be heading, and what policies might help reverse that course, Milanovic’s compelling explanation is the ideal place to start.

And to put the matter in its proper context here is relevant quote from The Price of Inequality by Nobel laureate Joseph E. Stiglitz: “Government investments—in infrastructure, education and technology—underpinned growth in in this century. These investments will expand the economy and make private investment even more attractive. As the economic historian Alex Fields has pointed out, the decades of 1930s, ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s were periods of high productivity increases—higher than the decades before and after—and much of this success had to do with public investment”

There is no reason to believe that giving more money to the wealthy would lead to more investment. To quote Stiglitz from the same book ‘The same old ‘myth’ that we should celebrate the wealth of those at the top because we all benefit from it has been used to justify the maintenance of low taxes on capital gains. But most capital gains accrue not from job creation but from one form of speculation or another. Some of this speculation is destabilizing, and played a role in the economic crisis that has cost so many jobs.’

Milanovic asserts that the relationship between inequality and economic growth is one of the oldest relationships studied by economists. Continuing he points out that a very strong presumption was that without high profits there will be no growth, and high profits imply substantial inequality. To invest you have to have profits (that is, surplus above subsistence); in a privately-owned economy it means that some people have to be wealthy enough to save and invest, and in a state-directed economy, it means that the state should take all the surplus.

The argument here was about a seemingly paradoxical behavior of the wealthy: they should be sufficiently rich but should not use that money to live well and consume but to invest. For us, it is sufficient to note that this is an argument in favor of inequality provided wealth is not used for private pleasure.

However, with much better data on income distribution, this argument that inequality and growth are negatively correlated has gained ground. Inequality may be good for future incomes of the rich (that is, they become even richer) but it may be bad for future incomes of the poor (that is, they fall further behind). In this dynamic framework, growth rate itself is no longer something homogeneous as indeed it is not in the real life.

Answering why would inequality have a bad effect on the growth of the lower deciles of the distribution the author says, because it leads to low educational (and even health) achievements among the poor who become excluded from meaningful jobs and from meaningful contributions they could make to their own and society’s improvement. Excluding a certain group of people from good education, be it because of their insufficient income or gender or race, can never be good for the economy, or at least it can never be preferable to their inclusion.

High inequality which effectively debars some people from full participation translates into an issue of fairness or justice. It does so because it affects inter-generational mobility. People who are relatively poor (which is what high inequality means) are not able, even if they are not poor in an absolute sense, to provide for their children a fraction of benefits, from education and inheritance to social capital, that the rich provide to their offspring. This implies that inequality tends to persist across generations which in turn means that opportunities are vastly different for those at the top of the pyramid and those on the bottom. We have the two factors joining forces here: on the one hand, the negative effect of exclusion on growth that carries over generations and on the other, lack of equality of opportunity (which is an issue of justice).

High inequality has also political effects as the rich have more political power and they use that political power to promote own interests and to entrench their relative position in the society. This means that all the negative effects due to exclusion and lack of equality of opportunity are reinforced and made permanent (at least, until a big social earthquake destroys them). In order to fight off the advent of such an earthquake, the rich must make themselves safe and unassailable from “conquest”.

This leads to adversarial politics and destroys social cohesion. Ironically, social instability which then results discourages investments of the rich that is it undermines the very action that was at the beginning adduced as the key reason why high wealth and inequality may be socially desirable. We therefore reach the end point where the unfolding of actions that were at first supposed to produce beneficent outcome destroys by its own logic the original rationale. We have to go back to the beginning and instead of seeing high inequality as promoting investments and growth; we begin to see it, over time, as producing exactly the opposite effects: reducing investments and growth.

— The writer is veteran journalist and a former editor based in Islamabad.

