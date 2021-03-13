How to amp up a simple dress? steal ideas from Areeba Habib!

Fashion is subjective. From choosing how to carry a certain dress or what color to wear, it is all an extension of personal style statement.

However, some colors are universal such a solid black. While there are many ways to style a black dress, sometimes we tend to overdo it. The key to keeping it chic is to combine it with minimal makeup and some classic jewelry.

Jalan star, Areeba Habib, took to Instagram to share some stunning pictures of herself. The diva can be seen pulling off a solid black dress with a classic anklet and gold hoops. The minimal makeup is giving an edge to the understated yet appealing look. Habib decided to complete the look with some traditional black and gold khussas.

Fans are in complete awe of the simple yet elegant vibes that Areeba is exuding in this outfit. Some called her “Black beauty” and some labelled her “beauty in black” and we cannot help but agree.

The look is perfect for dinners and can even be pulled off on any formal event where the desi attire is appreciated. With the covid-19 restrictions being in place and intimate weddings becoming popular, this look can serve some serious style goals if you choose to wear it to a home wedding. One thing is for sure, you can never go wrong with a black dress and when you have a style icon like Areeba Habiba just take the cue and voila you are a go-getter!