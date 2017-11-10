How to achieve meritocracy

Meritocracy is an idea that power vested in individuals should be based on the amount of skill and ability. A meritocratic social system is one in which individuals advance and earn rewards in direct proportion to their individual abilities and efforts. The idea is that ascribed status is not as important as achieved status so people have to earn rewards by their skill and talent. Meritocracy can provide a successful way of combining rewards, incentives and competitiveness with equality of opportunity.

In theory, leading positions in society should be filled by the most talented and motivated individuals. This can create the conditions for a society to prosper and flourish. Under capitalism, individuals don’t necessarily gain power, influence and wealth due to their talent and skill. They often get wealth because they have a large enough capital, influence and family power to begin with.

It is evident that a true meritocracy cannot exist because of widespread evidence of structural inequalities and systems of oppression that limit opportunities based on class, gender, race, ethnicity, ability, sexuality and other social markers. The idea of a merit-based-only system of governance and business creates a disparity because the availability of resources to cultivate merit is largely determined by one’s socio-economic status. Therefore, those born in a higher socio-economic standing, will have more resources available to them than those born in lower standing. Unequal access to resources has a direct and significant effect on the quality of education a child will receive, all the way from kindergarten through university. The quality of one’s education, among other factors related to inequalities and discrimination, directly affects the development of merit and how meritorious one will appear when applying for positions.

ABDULLAH IMRAN TAHIR

Lahore

