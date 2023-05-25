How sustainability can improve our economy | By Urwah Binte Zafarullah

How sustainability can improve our economy

The pace at which the world is moving today is not only injurious for the global economy but for our environment as well. Therefore, it is necessary now that we act now and take measures that benefit both our environment and economy. The best solution for the prevention of both is to practise sustainability.

Sustainability and economic growth are often viewed as contrasting concepts, with the former being associated with environmental responsibility and the latter with profit-driven capitalism. However, in recent years, there has been a growing recognition that sustainability and economic prosperity can go hand in hand. In fact, sustainability can improve the economy in a number of ways.

Cost Savings: One of the primary ways that sustainability can improve the economy is by reducing costs. Sustainable practices such as reducing energy consumption, minimizing waste and recycling, can help businesses save money on utilities and waste management. By cutting these extra costs, businesses can become more profitable which can ultimately lead to economic growth.

Job Creation: Another way that sustainability can improve the economy is by creating new job opportunities. Sustainable industries such as renewable energy, green construction and sustainable agriculture, are all growing rapidly and are expected to continue to do so in the coming years. These industries provide a significant number of job opportunities and can help boost economic growth.

Innovation: Sustainability can also drive innovation which can lead to new products and services that can drive economic growth. For example, sustainable technologies such as electric cars, solar panels and wind turbines are all examples of innovative products that have the potential to transform the economy. By encouraging innovation in sustainable industries, governments and businesses can foster economic growth.

Brand Value: Sustainable practices can also help improve a company’s brand value and reputation. In today’s world, consumers are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of the products they buy, and they are more likely to support companies that are committed to sustainability. By adopting sustainable practices, companies can improve their brand value and attract more customers which can ultimately lead to increased sales and profits.

Resilience: Sustainability can improve the economy by making it more resilient. Climate change and other environmental challenges pose significant risks to the global economy and businesses that are not prepared to deal with these challenges are likely to suffer. By adopting sustainable practices, businesses can become more resilient and better able to withstand environmental shocks which can help in stabilizing the economy in the long run.

In conclusion, sustainability can improve the economy in a number of ways, from reducing costs and creating new job opportunities to driving innovation and improving brand value. By recognizing the economic benefits of sustainability and adopting sustainable practices, businesses and governments can work together to create a more sustainable and prosperous future for all.

—The writer is associated with National Defence University Islamabad.

Email: [email protected]