Round 2 of the English County Championship came to a close with mixed results for the Pakistani contingent taking part in the competition.

While the players managed to leave their mark personally, their efforts failed to yield positive results for their sides in most cases.

Here is how things went for Pakistani players during round 2 of the English County Championship.

Mohammad Abbas for Hampshire against Surrey:

Abbas continued his brilliant start to the season with the figures of 6/64 in the first innings against Surrey. Despite his efforts, his team could not keep pace with the home side at the Oval later on, succumbing to a 9-wicket loss.

Abbas tops the wicket-taking charts currently with 15 wickets from 2 matches while his team sits 4th on the table.

He will have a chance to improve his figures when Hampshire takes on Northamptonshire next.

Hassan Ali for Warwickshire against Kent:

After a disappointing opening game, Hassan Ali returned figures of 3/36 and 2/51 from two innings against Kent to help his side win by an inning and 14 runs.

Warwickshire currently tops the Division 1 table and will face Surrey next.

Zafar Gohar for Gloucestershire against Yorkshire:

Zafar Gohar did not get a chance to display his skills as the whole game between Gloucestershire and Yorkshire was washed out.

Haider Ali for Derbyshire against Leicestershire:

Haider managed to score just 7 runs as the game between the two sides ended in a draw after two days were washed out due to rain.

Azhar Ali for Worcestershire against Durham:

After helping his side win their opening fixture, Azhar Ali had a quiet outing the second time around against Durham.

The former Pakistan captain scored 29 and 33 runs in two innings respectively as his side was handsomely beaten by 121 runs.

Azhar will look to steady the ship when Worcestershire faces Gloucestershire next.