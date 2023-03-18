Multan Sultans will contest their third-straight Pakistan Super League (PSL) final when they take on Lahore Qalandars in the finale of season 8 at Gadafi Stadium tonight.

The Mohammad Rizwan-led side had another auspicious start to the season derailed in the middle but they managed to shake off the rust in time to qualify second on the final league table before making the finale.

Let’s take a look at how they got there.

Group Stage:

13th Feb: Multan Sultans lost to Lahore Qalandars by 1 run.

15th Feb: Multan Sultans def Quetta Gladiators by 9 wickets.

17th Feb: Multan Sultans def Peshawar Zalmi by 56 runs.

19th Feb: Multan Sultans def Islamabad United by 52 runs.

22nd Feb: Multan Sultans def Karachi Kings by 3 runs.

26th Feb: Multan Sultans lost to Karachi Kings by 66 runs.

4th Mar: Multan Sultans lost to Lahore Qalandars by 21 runs.

7th Mar: Multan Sultans lost to Islamabad United by 2 wickets.

10th Mar: Multan Sultans def Peshawar Zalmi by 4 wickets.

11th Mar: Multan Sultans def Quetta Gladiators by 9 runs.

Multan Sultans playoff run to PSL 8 final:

15th Mar: Qualifier, Multan Sultans def Lahore Qalandars by 84 runs.

Qalandars once again stand in the way of Sultans winning their second title in three years. Rizwan will hope for a better outcome than the last time when Qalandars eased to a win in the final of PSL 7.