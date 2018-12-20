How much tax they pay?

It is a bitter fact for the last few years, print media is suffering from multi-dimensional financial problems topped by non-clearance of the ever-piling up huge dues of the newspapers against the federal and provincial governments on one hand and on the other hand, electronic media is flourishing by leaps and bounds day and night.

Top-notcher ancher-persons and heads of the leading TV Channels are reportedly being paid salaries, perks and what not in lakhs and crores every month while the large number media people are suffering from host of problems topped by resources constraints and looming threats of being shown the door every now and then by their managements. These top-notcher anchor persons frequently change their loyalties and then return back, on great insistence, on their own conditions and terms topped by much hiked salaries, allowances, perks and what not.

On hearing about every day about some of them being in lakhs and crores, this is to request the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to tell the people at large as how much tax they are paying into the national exchequer, furthermore how many journalists of the print and electronic media as well as the columnists, driving in luxury cars and living in posh bungalows and farm houses in Islamabad and elsewhere in the country, also are paying taxes and how much?

Politicians, businessmen and traders and other communities’ names are made public by the FBR along with information about how much tax they are paying then why not make the names of tax-paying media people. Nobody is to be treated as a sacred cow as everyone is equal in the eyes of the law, according to the 1973 Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. This requested information is badly awaited from FBR.

M A H SHEIKH

Lahore

Share on: WhatsApp