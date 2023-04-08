How many Eid holidays Pakistanis will get this year?

ISLAMABAD – Eidul Fitr, one of the two major Islamic festivals, is likely to be celebrated across Pakistan this year on Saturday, April 22, as per Ruet Hilal’s prediction.

As Pakistanis get a bleak idea of Eidul Fitr dates, people were curious to know about the holidays due to weekend. The government has not issued any official statement about the holidays but the cabinet division has started working for the holidays.

A report by 24News claimed that proposals for 4 to 5 Eid holidays will be brought to the Prime Minister, who will make a final decision about the holidays.

If Eid takes place on Friday, people might get only 3 vacations – from April 20 to 23 but the chances are very slim. If the Festival of Sweets is observed on Saturday, the holiday might be extended from April 20 to 24.

Let it be known that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is known for being a can-do administrator who apparently oppose the idea of long holidays for masses.

On Friday, Ruet’s Secretary General Khalid Ijaz Mufti told a local media outlet that the country’s apex moon sighting committee will meet on April 20 to sight the crescent of Shawwal.

Mufti said the birth of the moon is expected to take place on April 20 at 9:13 am local time, and added that the age of the crescent at sunset will be less than 10 hours on the evening of 29th Ramadan. A new moon has to be at least 19 hours at the time of sunset [at the place of observation] to be sighted.

He said the weather is expected to be clear in all most areas of Pakistan and cited very thin chances of a moon sighting on the eve of April 20. The South Asian nation is expected to observe 30 days of fasting this year.

Eidul Fitr is one of the two major Islamic festivals that marks the culmination of the Holy Month of Ramadan, during which Muslims all over the world observe fast, and pray.