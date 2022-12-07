How many aspirants succeeded in written part of CSS 2022?

Islamabad: The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Tuesday announced the result of the Central Superior Services (CSS) 2022 written examination, according to which only 393 candidates succeeded this year.

This number is slightly higher than the previous year’s result, in which only 365 candidates could get to the next process of selection.

The FPSC has published the list of successful candidates on its website.

According to the list, this year, 32,059 candidates applied for the CSS exam, out of which only 20,262 candidates sat in the exam, and eventually, 393 candidates made their way to the next step of recruitment. The passing ratio is 1.94% with respect to the students who appeared in the exam.

On the contrary, 39,650 candidates applied for the exam in 2021, out of which 17,240 appeared in the exam, with 364 candidates passing the written part. The passing ratio with respect to candidates who appeared in the exam was 2.11%, which is higher than the ratio of this year’s result.

Soon, the FPSC will call the successful candidates for medical tests, psychological tests, and viva voce – the next phases for recruitment.

