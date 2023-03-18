Lahore Qalandars will contest their third Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in the ultimate game of season 8 against Multan Sultans tonight.
The Shaheen Afridi-led side has been the byword for consistency this season, leading the PSL 8 table in the final standings before having to overcome a slight wobble to book their place in the final at Gaddafi Stadium.
Let’s recap how Lahore’s journey to the PSL 8 final.
Group Stages:
13th Feb: Lahore Qalandars def Multan Sultans by 1 run.
19th Feb: Lahore Qalandars lost to Karachi Kings by 67 runs
21st Feb: Lahore Qalandars def Quetta Gladiators by 63 runs.
26th Feb: Lahore Qalandars def Peshawar Zalmi by 40 runs.
27th Feb: Lahore Qalandars def Islamabad United by 110 runs.
2nd Mar: Lahore Qalandars def Quetta Gladiators by 17 runs.
4th Mar: Lahore Qalandars def Multan Sultans by 21 runs.
7th Mar: Lahore Qalandars lost to Peshawar Zalmi by 35 runs.
9th Mar: Lahore Qalandars def Islamabad United by 119 runs.
12th Mar: Lahore Qalandars lost to Karachi Kings by 86 runs.
Lahore Qalandars playoff journey to PSL 8 final:
15th Mar: Qualifier, Lahore Qalandars lost to Multan Sultans by 84 runs.
17th Mar: Eliminator 2: Lahore Qalandars def Peshawar Zalmi by 4 wickets.
Qalandars will look to become the first back-to-back champions when they face the Sultans in the final tonight.