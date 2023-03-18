Lahore Qalandars will contest their third Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in the ultimate game of season 8 against Multan Sultans tonight.

The Shaheen Afridi-led side has been the byword for consistency this season, leading the PSL 8 table in the final standings before having to overcome a slight wobble to book their place in the final at Gaddafi Stadium.

Let’s recap how Lahore’s journey to the PSL 8 final.

Group Stages:

13th Feb: Lahore Qalandars def Multan Sultans by 1 run.

19th Feb: Lahore Qalandars lost to Karachi Kings by 67 runs

21st Feb: Lahore Qalandars def Quetta Gladiators by 63 runs.

26th Feb: Lahore Qalandars def Peshawar Zalmi by 40 runs.

27th Feb: Lahore Qalandars def Islamabad United by 110 runs.

2nd Mar: Lahore Qalandars def Quetta Gladiators by 17 runs.

4th Mar: Lahore Qalandars def Multan Sultans by 21 runs.

7th Mar: Lahore Qalandars lost to Peshawar Zalmi by 35 runs.

9th Mar: Lahore Qalandars def Islamabad United by 119 runs.

12th Mar: Lahore Qalandars lost to Karachi Kings by 86 runs.

Lahore Qalandars playoff journey to PSL 8 final:

15th Mar: Qualifier, Lahore Qalandars lost to Multan Sultans by 84 runs.

17th Mar: Eliminator 2: Lahore Qalandars def Peshawar Zalmi by 4 wickets.

Qalandars will look to become the first back-to-back champions when they face the Sultans in the final tonight.