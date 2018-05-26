How keto diet helps prevent seizures: gut bacteria may be key

LONG before the keto diet became trendy, it was used to treat seizures in people with epilepsy. But the exact rea-son why this very-low-carb diet helps with seizures has puzzled researchers for decades. Now, a new study in mice suggests that gut bacteria may play an important role in the keto diet’s anti-seizure effects.

The study found that, in mice, the keto diet alters gut bacteria and that, if the animal’s gut bacteria are removed, the diet no longer protects against seizures.

What’s more, when the researchers took specific gut bacteria that were found in higher levels in mice on the keto diet and then transplanted these bacteria into the guts of other mice, the new bacteria protected them from seizures, even without the keto diet. “Findings from our study reveal that treating mice chronically with specific bacteria that were enriched by the ketogenic diet protected them from seizures,” study senior author Elaine Hsiao, an assistant professor of integrative biology and physiology at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), told Live Science. (“Keto diet” is short for “ketogenic diet.”) However, Hsiao stressed that more studies are needed before researchers know if the findings also apply to people.

But future studies may look into whether microbe-based treatments, known colloquially as probiotics, could be effective for treating seizures in people, the researchers wrote in the May 24 issue of the journal Cell. The keto-genic diet is a high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet that’s recently become popular for weight loss. But the diet has been used to treat epilepsy since the 1920s, according to the Epilepsy Society, a charity in the United Kingdom. Al-though most people with epilepsy today control their seizures with anti-epileptic drugs, the diet is sometimes pre-scribed to children with epilepsy who have not responded to several medications.

While on the diet, the body is forced to use fats instead of carbohydrates (sugars) as its fuel source. When this happens, the body produces compounds called ketones, which cells can use for energy. Researchers have come up with many theories for why the keto diet helps to reduce seizures, but the exact mechanism remains unclear. In the new study, the researchers used a mouse model of epilepsy to investigate whether gut bacteria could play a role in the diet’s anti-seizure effects.

They found that mice that were fed a keto diet had substantial changes in their gut bacteria after about four days and that the mice experienced fewer seizures compared with mice fed a non-keto diet.

