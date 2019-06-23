How female Calcium deficiency costs economy?

Laloona rehan

In Pakistan, a large number of women face brittle and soft bones, tooth decay, weakness of bones, severe fatigue, back pain, dizziness and extreme lethargy, alteration in brain etc. All these problems and some others result from lack of awareness especially in women. The reason behind these problems is Calcium Deficiency. Calcium Deficiency (Hypocalcaemia) is a global health problem but it is more severe in Pakistan. It means low level of calcium in blood. Minor calcium deficiency symptoms can include numbness, tingling fingers, muscle cramps, lethargy, poor appetite, weak or brittle fingernails, difficulty in swallowing and fainting. While severe calcium deficiency symptoms can include mental confusion, irritability, depression, and anxiety, tooth decay, insufficient blood clotting, bone fractures, osteopenia or osteoporosis, growth and development delays in children, heart problems involving blood pressure and heart rhythms. Chronic calcium deficiency can effect skin and nails. Researchers have also linked hypocalcaemia to eczema and psoriasis, in which the skin becomes dry and itchy. This deficiency can also contribute to alopecia, a condition which causes hair to fall out in dry patches.

The question arises, is something being done by the Government or The Public Health Organizations in order to control the Calcium deficiency? As calcium deficiency is a serious problem and it delays growth and development in children and young adults. Our body must absorb the calcium that we consume through diet or supplements. Calcium absorption means the amount of calcium that is absorbed from the digestive track into the body’s circulatory system. This can be effected by the amount of calcium in the body, vitamin D, and K2 levels, magnesium and trace minerals status, age, pregnancy, and even plant substances in diet. The amount of calcium consumed at a time is also effects the calcium absorption. A good rule of thumb is to not take more than 500 mg of calcium at a time because the absorption becomes quite low on any amount above that limit.

Vitamin K2 is a substance which is difficult to get without supplementation. It’s not found in leafy greens and is found only in trace amounts in eggs and cheeses. Its main function is to regulate calcium deposition. Meaning, vitamin K2 cleans calcium deposits from arteries and moves it to the bones. Calcium adequacy in our population has a direct relationship with the National Economy. Since a healthier nation will perform better in all sectors of life. As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) of calcium in women of age 50 and younger need* 1000 mg/day and age 51 and older need* 1200 mg/day, while children aged 4-10 are advised to take 1300 mg/day In our homeland, women can be categorized as rural and urban women, based on their locality. Women living in rural areas tends to work harder and are more exposed to sufficient sunlight to provide them with Vitamin D. However, most of these women has an extremely low quality diet which do not provide the adequate amount of Calcium and other necessary nutrients. On the other hand, many urban women have a sedentary lifestyles compared to rural women and are less physically active. Hence, the reason they are deficit in Calcium is because they do not receive an appropriate amount of sunlight to provide enough Vitamin D essential for Calcium absorption. In Pakistan, Federal and Provincial Governments can bring a massive change in the grave problem of Calcium Deficiency by making realistic policies and by providing resources to the different organisations, and other public health institutions. So, that the general public can be made aware of the dangers of calcium deficiency.

Women play an important role in the economic matters of the country. Therefore, it is essential for them to have knowledge of their calcium levels along with other important nutrients. As low levels of Calcium leads to Osteopenia, which in turn leads to Osteoporosis. Osteoporosis is a condition in which the bone tissue plinths and disruption of bone architecture takes place. Consequently, the bones becomes fragile and vulnerable to fracture with a relatively minor smash or fall. Other minor and serious problems can also be caused by calcium deficiency which greatly affect the economy of the country. Now, the question pops up, how to tackle this deficiency? As the following deficiencies leads to a poor economic status of the country as well as leads to a poor quality of life.

Although, many people are informed about the importance of calcium in their diet, yet they do not consume it sufficiently due their busy schedules and preference to easily cooked instant food or fast foods. These foods tends to be high in calories but low in providing the necessary nutrients that the body requires. In order to overcome the deficiency, it is important for individuals to put in efforts in whatever they consume. Add dairy products, fruits and vegetables in their diets. Certain medications also decrease the calcium absorption by interfering with body’s ability to absorb nutrients. In particular, drugs like PPIs, lipid-lowering statins, diuretics, anticonvulsants, and corticosteroids have been linked to reduced calcium and vitamin D levels. It is doctor’s responsibility to take care of different effects of medicine while prescribing to a patient especially females. Calcium deficiency awareness and its adequacy is being stressed on over and over again because not only it effects health but equally effects the workforce. Prolonged deficiency leads to disease which put individuals on medical dependencies hence rising their medical bills due to high medical costs, hospital services and paramedics engagements. These individuals are often sick and suffers body pains and severe fatigue which results in too many absentees from work. The overall quality of life is effected and disturbed. Sometimes women misunderstand calcium deficiency with aging process and limits their physical activity due to pains and discomfort.

All of these reasons greatly affect the National Economy of the country, as a large number of people are engaged in their health issues and withdrawal from work takes place. This malicious chain grows and the deficiency is changed into disease and also results in depression and stress due to health issues. As a result, the national economic status of the country drops down gravely. So, bringing small changes in our daily diets can bring fruitful results for individual health and the future of the country will prosper as well.

– The writer, a Gold medalist, holds MSc in Food & Nutrition from University of Peshawar.