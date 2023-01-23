How can people overcome poverty? | By Khalid Siddiqui

How can people overcome poverty?

POVERTY is a global issue that affects millions of people around the world. It is defined as a state of being poor, having little or no money, and lacking the necessities of life. In this era of technology, poor people face numerous challenges in overcoming poverty.

However, with determination and the right strategies, it is possible to break the cycle of poverty and achieve financial stability.

Here are some ways in which poor people can overcome poverty in this era of technology:

Education and training: Education is a powerful tool that can help poor people overcome poverty.

By acquiring new skills and knowledge, they can increase their employability and improve their chances of finding a good job.

With the advancement of technology, there are various online platforms that offer free or low-cost educational resources.

For example, Coursera, Khan Academy, and Udemy offer a wide range of courses in various subjects, including computer science, business, and finance.

By taking advantage of these resources, poor people can improve their skills and increase their chances of finding a well-paying job.

2.Start a small business: Another way to overcome poverty is by starting a small business. With the proliferation of e-commerce platforms, it is easier than ever for poor people to sell their products or services online.

By starting a small business, they can generate an income and become financially independent.

However, starting a small business can be challenging, especially for those who are poor. Therefore, it is important to research and plan carefully before starting a business.

3.Seek financial assistance: There are various organizations and government agencies that provide financial assistance to poor people.

These include non-profit organizations, charities, and government programs such as welfare, food stamps, and housing assistance.

By seeking financial assistance, poor people can get the support they need to overcome poverty.

4.Build a strong support network: Overcoming poverty can be a challenging and lonely journey.

Therefore, it is important for poor people to build a strong support network of friends, family, and mentors who can offer emotional and practical support.

By surrounding themselves with positive and supportive people, poor people can gain the motivation and confidence they need to overcome poverty.

5. Take advantage of technology: Technology can be a powerful tool for poor people to overcome poverty.

For example, they can use social media to connect with potential customers, promote their products or services, and expand their reach.

They can also use technology to access financial resources such as loans, grants, and crowd funding campaigns.

By taking advantage of technology, poor people can overcome poverty and achieve financial stability.

In conclusion, poor people can overcome poverty in this era of technology by educating themselves, starting a small business, seeking financial assistance, building a strong support network, and taking advantage of technology.

While it may not be easy, with determination and the right strategies, it is possible to break the cycle of poverty and achieve financial stability.

——The writer is contributing columnist based in Islamabad.