How blood sugar levels may be connected to migraine

A new study, published in the journal Human Genetics, analyzed data from hundreds of thousands of human genomes from individuals with and without a history of migraine or headache. Previous researchTrusted Source has shown that there are several gene and biochemical pathways that are shared between migraine and headache and blood sugar-related traits, such as fasting insulin and glycated hemoglobin.

However, it was unclear how these conditions were genetically linked.

To investigate this relationship, researchers analyzed large-scale genetic data from European populations. They looked for genetic similarities between migraine, headache, and nine blood sugar-related traits. They also identified regions of the genome that were linked to both types of conditions. The researchers also suggested a potential causal relationship between increased fasting proinsulin levels and decreased risk of headaches. The researchers conducted a meta-analysis with blood sugar-related traits that they say identified six new genetic markers associated with migraine and headache, finding that certain genes were associated with these conditions. They said these findings provide insights into the biological mechanisms underlying the comorbidity of these conditions.

Using a statistical technique called Mendelian randomizationTrusted Source, the researchers explored the causal relationship between mechanisms and conditions.They reported some evidence to suggest that increased fasting proinsulin levels may decrease the risk of headaches, but the evidence for a causal link between migraine and other blood sugar-related traits was less clear. Overall, they said, these findings suggest that migraine, headache, and blood sugar-related traits may have a common genetic basis and provide insights into the ways that they contribute to their co-occurrence. Md Rafiqul Islam, PhD, a study author and a student at the School of Biomedical Sciences at the Centre for Genomics and Personalized Health at Queensland University of Technology in Australia, spoke to Medical News Today about the research.