How AI ‘revolution’ is shaking up journalism

Last year, journalists had fun requesting that the swanky new artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT write their columns, with the majority of them coming to the conclusion that the bot was not competent enough to replace them.

But many experts think that journalism is about to undergo a revolution, and that the ability to master the algorithms and AI technologies that produce material will be a crucial area of conflict.

When CNET, a technology news website, surreptitiously introduced an AI programme to compose some of its listicles last year, it may have paved the way for future developments.

However, once another news site discovered the bot’s mistakes—some of which were grave—it was forced to make a number of fixes.

However, CNET’s parent firm later disclosed job cuts, which affected editorial employees as well, while management refuted claims that AI was to blame.

Axel Springer, the giant of German publishing and owner of publications including Politico and the German tabloid Bild, has become less secretive.

“[AI]has the potential to make independent journalism better than it ever was — or just replace it,” the group’s boss Mathias Doepfner warned colleagues last month.