‘How a lawyer opposed to article 35-A will defend it in court?’

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Centre for Social and Development Studies (KCSDS), a civil society group, has expressed grave concern over the sudden replacement of noted lawyer, Fali Nariman with Tushar Mehta to defend Article 35-A on behalf of the local authorities in the Indian Supreme Court.

A KCSDS spokesperson in a statement in Srinagar said, “Tushar Mehta has tried to plead the case of one of the petitioners by remarking that 35-A promotes gender discrimination on August 31 in the Supreme Court,” adding the local authorities have to answer who appointed him and whether the Law department was consulted in engaging a person who is known for his proximity to RSS.

“There is a strong case to replace Tushar Mehta with an impartial advocate whose track record of probity and integrity is beyond any question,” he said, and added KCSDS cautions the authorities to change him (Mehta) before the next hearing, “otherwise it will be disastrous for the people of the territory.”—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp