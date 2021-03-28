Houthis ‘provisionally’ accept Saudi peace plan

Iran-backed Houthis have “provisionally” accepted a Saudi initiative to end the war in Yemen, but are demanding unchecked flights from Sanaa airport to unlimited destinations before giving the peace plan their final approval, a Yemeni news agency reported.

Yemen Press Network (Yazaan) said that Houthi spokesmen had told Omani mediators they had reservations about the initiative regarding the inspection of flights from Sanaa and their destinations.

The Saudi initiative, announced by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan last week, proposed a nationwide truce, easing restrictions on shipping entering Houthi-controlled seaports, and reopening Sanaa airport to a limited number of regional and international destinations.

The Houthis sought to arrange unchecked flights to all destinations, including Iran, reports Arab News.

The internationally recognized government has always demanded flights at Sanaa airport be inspected to prevent the rebels from smuggling in weapons and fighters.

UN Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths said on Saturday that he had a “constructive discussions” on ending the war with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi in Muscat.

“The special envoy thanked him for the critical support of the Sultanate to the UN efforts aiming to bring sustainable peace to Yemen through an inclusive political process,” the UN office’s said in a statement.—Agencies