Houthis fire drone at Saudi airport after truce offer

Yemen’s Houthi forces launched a drone attack on an airport in southern Saudi Arabia, the Iran-aligned group’s military spokesman said on Tuesday, a day after Riyadh presented a new peace initiative that includes a nationwide ceasefire.

There was no immediate confirmation by Saudi authorities or the Saudi-led military coalition that has been battling the Houthis for six years, of an attack on Abha airport which has been repeatedly targeted by cross-border attacks.

“Our operations will continue as long as the aggression and siege continue,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a Twitter post.

Saudi Arabia and the United States have urged the group to accept the ceasefire initiative which Riyadh said would also include reopening Sanaa airport and allow fuel and food imports through Hodeidah port, both of which are under Houthi control.—Agencies