Houthis attack Saudi airport, leave civilian plane on fire

Sana’a

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group said it carried out a drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport on Wednesday which, the Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi forces in Yemen said, caused a fire in a civilian aircraft.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said four Houthi drones were used in an attack that he said struck Abha airport, in southern Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday afternoon.

Yemen’s Houthi movement regularly launches drones and missiles into Saudi Arabia, many of which Riyadh says it intercepts. Some have previously hit Abha International Airport which is about 120 km from the border with Yemen. “The attempt to target Abha airport is a war crime and put civilian travellers’ lives in danger.—AFP