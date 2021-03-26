Houthi ready for good relations with Saudi Arabia

Houthi spokesman, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, said the militia are ready for good relations with Saudi Arabia, Al-Arabiya TV reported.

Abdul-Salam said they need to reopen ports and airports and that they have informed the Omani mediator of their views on the Saudi initiative in Yemen.

On March 22, Saudi Arabia has launched a wide-ranging initiative to bring peace to Yemen, deliver aid to its people and end the country’s six-year war.

The plan calls for a nationwide cease-fire supervised by the UN, the reopening of Sanaa airport, and new talks to reach a political resolution to the conflict, reports Arab News.

Restrictions on the Red Sea port of Hodeidah would be eased, allowing access for ships and cargo..—Agencies