Houston Mayor to visit Karachi

Staff Reporter

Houston Mayor will visit Karachi this year to sign agreements on cooperation in public welfare works, environment, health and fire brigade. Mayor Karachi has also been invited in the international mayor’s conference scheduled to be held in Houston in July. In this connection the president of Houston-Karachi Sister Cities Association Muhamad Saeed Shaikh led a delegation which met the Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar in his office.

Invitation of participation in the international mayor’s conference was handed over to the Mayor Karachi with welcome message by the Houston Mayor. Saeed Shaikh informed that the Houston Mayor will visit Karachi next year.

He said both cities have many things common and this would pave way for promotion of bilateral trade.

