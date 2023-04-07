Houston Iftar 2023 the 24th Annual Ramadan Dinner brings over 2300 community members together and paid unprecedented tribute to Mayor Sylvester

Houston, Texas (Our Special Correspondent): A mammoth gathering on Sunday, April 2nd, 2023, at the Bayou City Centre in Houston of around 2,300 persons made it the largest ever Iftar-Dinner event in the United States of America.

“Friendships matter. I want to thank Syed Javaid Anwar, Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, Tanweer Ahmed, & all the patrons & collaborating partner organizations in putting together this sterling event. We have accomplished this together, as Houston has shined tonight at this Annual Iftar-Dinner. God: The Most Gracious – The Most Merciful Has Smiled on Houston.”

These were the amiable words of Honorable Mayor of Houston Sylvester Turner, as he delivered the Keynote Address at the 24th Annual Iftar-Dinner, which in the past 13 years has become the Signature Event of Houston, the 4th largest metropolis of USA.

This event has been organized for the past 13 years by the Muslim Sister Cities of Houston, namely Abu Dhabi, Baku, Basrah, Istanbul, and Karachi; together with collaborating partner organizations the Islamic Society of Greater Houston, the Ismaili Council for the Southwestern United States, Bohra Jamat, the Helping Hand For Relief And Development (HHRD), and over 60 Community organizations.

Several benefactors and sponsors, especially Syed Javaid Anwar, Tanweer Ahmed, HHRD, & others contributions played key role in putting together this well-coordinated and impressive event.

This was last Iftar-Dinner as the Chief Guest for Honorable Mayor of Houston Sylvester Turner, as he will get termed out after 8 years by the end of 2023. A special tribute was paid to Honorable Turner through an exceptional documentary video produced by Zeeshan Jafry and Muhammad Saeed Sheikh.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s video message of Ramadan greetings to the Muslims American community was also played on big screen at the Iftar.

Other special speakers on the occasion Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, and Congressman AL Green, who also gave special congressional certificates to the Organizing Committee of the event.

Two distinct presentations were done by Dr. Saleha Bashir Khumawala of University of Houston on the topic of “Building Communities’: The DNA of Islam”; and Dr. Shaykh Waleed Basyouni, President of ALMaghrib Institute, who spoke about the Significance of Ramadan saying this month is about inculcating Self-Control to achieve God Conscience; spoke about societies losing the moral campus, & he supplicated for the whole world as we are engulfed by Climate Change, & Earthquakes in Pakistan, Syria, Türkiye, & elsewhere.

Other notables’ speakers on the occasion were welcome speech by Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, well-known Pakistani American businessman and Chief Patron of Houston Iftar Syed Javaid Anwar, Chris Olson Director Mayors Office, President of ISGH Ayman Kabire, President of the Ismaili Council for the Southwestern United States Murad Ajani, and former City Council Member M. J. Khan.

Invocation was done by Imam Hamza Ghia of Hamd Institute, call for prayer (Aadhan) by Imam Hafez Furqaan Sayed, and Mughrib prayers led by Mufti Abdul Qadar Siddiqui. Sumptuous food was served by Tempura, Fadi’s, and Sweet Factory.