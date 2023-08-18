ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court has restricted the usage of the ‘Islamabad’ for housing societies titles located outside the country’s federal capital.

In a major ruling, IHC Chief Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir made the changes as a petition challenged the cancellation of housing society registrations.

More than dozen housing societies located beyond the capital’s borders were declared non-existent however IHC revoked the order.

Local authorities nullified registration of housing societies registered within capital, but not located inside the border of the metropolis. IHC CJ invalidated the notification of cancellation, and directed the removal of Islamabad from the titles of housing societies to eradicate misunderstandings among the masses.

LHC also told authorities to publish advertisements in local publication at the expense of the societies’ owners, directing the limitation of societies to avoid dilemma.

In the verdict, LHC called it misleadingly for the public and further maintained that the registrar cooperatives had not fulfilled all legal requirements for deregistering these societies.

Justice Arbab also directed the registrar to inquire whether housing societies have the capability to operate schemes, and they may seek assistance from relevant authorities.