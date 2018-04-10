Housing societies directed to improve performance

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Aftab Akbar Durrani Monday directed the cooperative housing societies in Islamabad to further improve their performance so that the low income people could be provided shelter at the low cost in these housing societies.

He was talking to the representatives of Islamabad Cooperative Societies Alliance who called on him in his office and briefed him about the performance of registered housing societies in Islamabad.

The delegation of registered housing societies told that the Alliance had launched online system to redress the complaints of members of societies and acquisition of land issues had been resolved.

These housing societies have provided low cost housing facilities to the low income people in Islamabad. The representatives further told that the performance of societies further improved due to strict monitoring and implementation of Cooperative Societies Act In Islamabad.—APP

