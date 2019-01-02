Housing societies directed to get layout plans approved

Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has directed the housing societies to get their layout plans approved from the civic agency otherwise action will be initiated against them.

The authority is also planning to start action against societies who have violated the approved layout plans or changed the public utility areas reserved for mosques, playgrounds, schools, parks and parking spaces, etc.

Chairman RDA, Muhammad Arif Abbasi while talking to APP said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against illegal housing schemes and the rules violators. He said that no one would be allowed to cheat the public.

Total 46 housing schemes in the jurisdiction of RDA were approved and 36 were declared illegal while four are under process, he informed. To a question he said, RDA was planning to act against societies who had changed the public utility areas.

Meanwhile, the citizens have urged the RDA to check violations of approved layout plans by Private Housing Societies as many private housing schemes in the Rawalpindi district have created plots on the land meant for public amenities.

Saleem, a resident of a private housing scheme told APP that many housing schemes for which RDA had approved layout plans and issued no-objection certificates (NOC)

have changed the layout plans on their own and erected buildings on the plots meant for schools, parks, mosques, graveyards, community centres, hospitals, water reservoirs, community clubs and health centres.

Tahir, another resident informed that several open spaces were converted into residential and commercial plots in violation of the layout plans approved by the authority.

Planning for streets and road network had also been changed to create more plots, he added.—APP

