Housing scam: Accused remanded in NAB custody

An accountability court on Thursday handed over an accused involved in Pakistan-Arab housing scam to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on 14-day physical remand.

Earlier, the NAB officials produced Pak-Arab housing society’s deputy administrator retired Maj Ghulam Murtaza before Accountability Court Judge Syed Najamul Hassan and submitted that Murtaza was a co-accused in defrauding people and committing Rs.18 billion worth of corruption.

They submitted that Murtaza had fled abroad after the bureau launched an investigation into the scam. “He has been arrested on his return,” they added. The officials requested the court for physical remand of the accused for investigation purpose.—INP

