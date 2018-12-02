Housing project to create jobs, industrial sectors: Arbab

Advisor to Prime Minister on Establishment, Arbab Shehzad expressed hope that mega housing project launched by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would create hundred of thousands of jobs besides opening of forty industrial sectors in the country. “Economic uplift, reforms in National Accountability Bureau, civil service, and zero tolerance for corruption and extremism are the priorities of the present government during this tenure, “ he stated while talking to a news channel.

The prime minister and his team had been working passionately to achieve the set targets as there was no concept of availing holidays for the PTI leadership, he added. All the cabinet ministers were putting their best efforts for capacity building of the attached institutions of their respective ministries and divisions, he said. To a question about the PTI’s government 100-day performance, Arbab Shahzad said “Out of 34, 18 targets have been achieved.” To another question about money laundering, he said agreements had been signed with some countries about information sharing.—APP

