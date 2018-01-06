Housing Ministry allocates 70 plots against constitutional quotas

The Ministry of Housing and Works has allocated as many as 70 plots against constitutional quotas in sectors F-14 and F-15 under the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) and all 46 applicants for this category have been issued consent letters.

The availability of balance plots will be determined as and when exact plot position of the scheme is conveyed by the quarters concerned, an official in the Ministry told APP on Friday.

The issue of allotment of un-allotted plots will be decided upon receipt of final plot position after due adjustment within various quotas, with the approval of competent authority, he added.

To a question, he said the ministry would start new housing schemes in Federal Capital, including Thaliyan Housing Scheme on M-2 Motorway interchange to overcome shortage of housing units.

He said the FGEHF has made a joint venture agreement with M/s K.S. Developers & Builders (Pvt.) Ltd in Mouza Moorat, Mouza Chohan and Mandowal on M-2 Motorway near Thaliyan Interchange for development of housing schemes on land measuring 7,000 to 10,000 kanals.—APP

