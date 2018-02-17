Housing Minister comments

MINISTER for Housing and Works Akram Khan Durrani, while briefing the National Assembly on the fate of on-going housing schemes by his Ministry, said that there was no progress on some of the important schemes just because of repeated interventions by the Judiciary, National Accountability Bureau and Public Accounts Committee of Parliament. He said two big housing schemes at Bhara Kahu in Islamabad are stuck up because of court proceedings or NAB intervention while progress on Thallian is not possible because of restrictive mood of the PAC.

Conveying frustration, the Federal Minister claimed that the government was virtually paralysed and the Prime Minister and the Federal Cabinet decide matters that were previously disposed of by the ministries themselves. He said no major initiative was possible because of all sorts of interventions and urged parliamentarians to play their role in removing hiccups for smooth functioning of the government. The Minister has many complaints because Islamabad High Court has declared development of F-14 and F-15 sectors for Federal Government employees as sheer violation of law despite the fact that the entire Islamabad has been developed on almost similar patterns. In fact, CDA and the Federal Government is not doing enough to initiative adequate schemes to provide housing to employees and the general public and that is why a number of housing societies have cropped up in and around the capital. On the one hand, courts are declaring housing schemes as illegal and on occasions they order the government to include or increase allotment quota of employees of statutory organisations. Thousands of people have deposited money with FG Housing Foundation but their dreams are being shattered due to litigation or controversies. One must ask why no one has taken notice of scams like Islamabad New City that deprived many people of their hard earned money.

