Houses of cops involved in Naqeebullah’s killing raided

Staff Reporter

Police on Sunday conducted raids to arrest police officials wanted for their alleged involvement in the extra judicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsood.

The police officials were reportedly part of former SSP Malir Rao Anwar’s team which conducted the encounter.

According to police, the raids were carried out on the houses of former SHO Amanullah Marwat his brother Ehsanullah Marwat, Raees Abbasi, and Imran Qazi in Gulistan Colony Jafar Tayar and Shah Latif Town but no arrest was made.