Houseful dance performance “Sindh Po” observed on the evening of Saturday, organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in collaboration with Italian Consulate, Karachi.

Renowned Italian dancer De Lucia Moretti and Pakistan’s own Sohaee Abro, fable the tale of two women from two rivers. On this mesmerizing evening,

Italian Consulate General Anna Ruffino said that Art is the best ambassador of peace and culture and Arts Council Karachi have been doing great to promote art which nonetheless elevating the in all over Pakistan but now the overseas artists are also performing on the stages of ACP.

“Arts council is a wonderful institute which is bringing the global cultures together”, said Anna Ruffino. On this marvelous evening, French consulate general Didier Talpain, President Arts council Muhammad Ahmed Shah, members of Italian consulate and the governing body of Arts Council Karachi were also present.

“Sindhu Po” means the dance of two rivers and friendship between women. Pakistani dancer Sohaee Abro and Italian dancer De Lucia Moretti performed various items on the theme.

The artists performed a “Mime” where the narrated the tale of their friendship through the art of dance. Various barriers which lie between the friends were also shown as the reason the get separated.

Sohaee Abro said the she want to thank the president and arts council Karachi managment for making it happen. She also thanked Lucia Moretti for travelling to Pakistan all the way from Italy for the performance. The event was heavily crowded and it will remain continue on the evening of Sunday 2nd September—INP

