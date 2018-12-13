House won’t work if Saad’s production orders not issued: PML-N

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Pakistan Muslim League-N said on Wednesday that the assembly will not function if party leader Saad Rafique’s production orders are not issued.

A parliamentary session under PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif was held where the party leaders strongly condemned the arrest of Rafique and his brother.

The party leaders said that the ‘NAB-Niazi nexus’ is perpetrating vindictive acts which are undermining law and transparency in legal system.

The NAB and government are using political opponents, said the party leaders, adding that this attitude is leading Pakistan towards financial danger.

The PML-N leaders said that Hamza Shahbaz being added to the blacklist without any reason.

