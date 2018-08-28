House profiling by police enrages locals in Srinagar, Budgam

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Indian police have started a fresh profiling of households in Srinagar and Budgam districts which has left the local people fuming.

Locals told media that the police personnel were collecting details of residents by visiting houses in Natipora, Nowgam, B K Pora, Chanapora, Lasjan and Pantha Chhowk.

A resident of B K Pora in Budgam said that the police officials were seeking details about the age and occupation of family members, besides the number of persons residing in a particular house.

The residents of Lasjan, Srinagar, said that similar door-to-door profiling was going on in their area. They expressed the apprehension that the police may use the information to harass youth who take part in peaceful demonstrations.

A resident of the area at Nowgam Bypass, Srinagar, said that a policeman in civvies came to his house and introduced himself as an official of the Census Department.—KMS

