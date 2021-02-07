House of Abid Boxer fired upon

Staff Reporter

Unidentified armed assailants fired gunshots at former police inspector Abid Boxer’s house situated in Model Town locality of the City on Sunday. The shooting was recorded through CCTV cameras installed outside the house. However, there was no loss of life reported in the incident. Two attackers riding a motorbike came and fired shots at the house of Abid Boxer and fled away from the scene.

The shooting incident spread fear among the area residents. Abid Boxer’s real name is Abid Hussain Qureshi and was a boxer by profession in his study days but later after passing out from the Government College Lahore, he was inducted in Punjab

police on the sports quota. Abid is infamous as an ‘encounter specialist’.