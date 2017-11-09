House of Nurpur to warm up Islamabad at Eat Festival

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Nurpur, the dairy brand, is all set to bring its fun filled fusion food festivities at the Islamabad Eat Festival scheduled for 10 – 12 November at the Jinnah Convention Center Islamabad, with Chef Sadaat at its side.

After the successful participation at Lahore Eat earlier this year, Nurpur intends to treat its customers in the Federal Capital with the same enthusiasm, bringing for them a range of their own fusion recipes based on cultural and continental cuisine. They will also get to devour a host of savories, desserts and beverages prepared by the maestros of fine dining, Chef Sadaat who will make a special appearance at the event.

Famous Pakistani chef, Chef Saadat will be at the stall to share his secret house kitchen and house hold tips&recipesusing the household dairy products, and the offerings presented by House of Nurpur.