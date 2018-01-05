House detention of Mirwaiz condemned

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq strongly denouncing the puppet administration for detaining the Mirwaiz at his Nigeen residence in Srinagar has termed the action as frustration of the authorities.

The forum spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that confining Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to his house was part of a well-planned conspiracy to restrict his movement and to create a gap between people and him. He said that frequent house detention of the Mirwaiz had not only affected his social and political engagements but religious duties as well.

Meanwhile, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement in Srinagar thanked Almighty Allah for the successful liver transplant surgery of Hurriyat leader and President of Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen, Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari, in Delhi. He prayed for his full and speedy recovery.—KMS