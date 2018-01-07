House detention of Mirwaiz, Aasiya denounced

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has denounced the continued house detention of the Mirwaiz and termed it as frustration of the puppet authorities.

The forum spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the puppet regime was suffering from myopic vision syndrome and playing with the religious sentiments of the Muslims.

He said that frequent house detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and disallowing him from carrying out religious duties was a direct interference into his religious affairs and the action was highly condemnable. He said that it was ironical that just at the onset of 2018, the puppet authorities resorted to unfair means of barring the Mirwaiz from addressing the religious gathering at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on the first Friday of the year, hurting the sentiments of thousands of Muslims who were waiting at the grand mosque.

The spokesman said that by using the military might and dictatorial approach, the puppet authorities could not muzzle the Kashmiris’ just struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, Dukhtaran-e-Millat General Secretary, Nahida Nasreen, in a statement in Srinagar condemned the puppet authorities for placing the party Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, under house detention only eight days after her release from jail.

She said, Aasiya Andrabi had an appointment with a doctor on Friday as she is suffering from multiple ailments but the authorities continue to place her under house arrest and did not allow her to move out.—KMS