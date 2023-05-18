Hours after release, police arrest Shireen Mazari, Maleeka Bokhari again

In the wake of the recent violent protests, the arrest, release, and rearrest game continues of the senior leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In the latest bid, police arrested Shireen Mazari and Malika Bokhari on Wednesday again, hours after they were released from custody on Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) orders.

Shireen Mazari’s daughter and lawyer, and activist, Imaan Mazari, confirmed the arrest of her mother on her Twitter handle.

She said, “They’ve taken her again.”

Prior to Mazari’s detention, her daughter also shared a video of the PTI leader’s home in the federal capital as police cars pulled up.

Imaan told the reporters that although her mother was released earlier today pursuant to a court ruling, she was afterwards jailed again for violating Section 4 of the MPO.

She claimed that Mazari was yesterday also released from Adiala Jail but was immediately brought into custody.

Imaan added that the majority of the policemen who arrived to arrest her were from Punjab police and that the PTI leader must appear before the IHC today (Thursday).

Meanwhile, another PTI leader Maleeka Bokhari was also arrested again after she was released from jail. The IHC ordered the release of Bokhari on Wednesday. However, the Punjab Police rearrested Malika hours after her release.

According to police sources, Bokhari was arrested from outside Adiala Jail and the police shifted took her to an unknown location.