Hours after release, Lahore police arrest PTI’s Dr Yasmin Rashid again

Lahore: Just hours after being released from jail on the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC), PTI’s Dr Yasmin Rashid was arrested again late on Saturday by the Lahore police.

According to reports, the Lahore police reached the Services Hospital in the late hours of Saturday to arrest Yasmeen Rashid in a case of vandalism registered against her at the Sarwar Road police station.

Dr Yasmin Rashid was moved from the Kot Lakhpat Jail to Services Hospital after her health deteriorated prior to her release from jail. She was receiving treatment at VIP Block C of Services Hospital.

Earlier on Saturday, the LHC suspended the detention order of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Dr Yasmin Rashid and 17 other PTI women detained after the May 9 protests of the party.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has demanded that other senior members who are still incarcerated be released immediately.

“Our leadership and peaceful Pakistanis are still under arrest, we demand immediate release for all of them!” the PTI tweeted.

Amongst the leaders still under arrest are Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhary, Ejaz Chaudhary, Ali Mohammad Khan, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, and Omar Sarfaraz Cheema.