Hotels, petrol pumps challaned for not having safety equipment

Rawalpindi

Civil Defense Department Wednesday challaned and issued notices to various petrol pumps, hotels and CNG stations in Gujarkhan area to ensure installation of fire-fighting equipment, smoke alarms and safe exits in buildings.

The District Officer(DO) Civil defence Sanjida Khanum challened Shell petroleum ,Hascol petroleum,Karwan filling station,Al-Faisal filling station,United CNG,Al-Ghani CNG,Royal village restaurant,Lasania restaurant and Rahat bakers at GT road Gujarkhan and Sagari mor for lacking safety measures for fire- fighting equipment and smoke alarms besides not having emergency exits in case of emergency situations.—APP

