Staff Reporter Peshawar

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has warned the proprietors of hotels, restaurants and wedding halls to get themselves and their staff vaccinated against corona till Tuesday, otherwise legal action would be taken against them.

He was talking to a delegation of Hoteliers and Wedding Halls Association in his office on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Ashfaq Khan, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq were also present on the occasion.