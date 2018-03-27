Hotels fined over violation of food safety laws

Deputy Director Food Department Islamabad, Muhammad Afzal Bhagat imposed fines Rs. 40,000 on the food outlets for violation of food safety laws during surprise inspection of hotels and restaurants in G-11 Markaz. The hotels fined during this special checking include Jahagir restaurant (Rs. 10,000),

media restaurant (Rs.5000), Dubai restaurant (Rs. 10,000) Darbar restaurant (Rs.15,000).

The food teams also sealed a sub-way store for unhygienic conditions.

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has intensified on-going campaign against food adulteration following directions of the Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Aftab Akbar Durrani and constituted special teams to deal with the matter.—APP

