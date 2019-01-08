Hotels close to Buddha caves demolished

Zubair Qureshi

Four hotels and restaurants constructed illegally close to the site of the ancient Buddha caves in Shah Allah Ditta were demolished by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) during anti-encroachment operation here Monday. These constructions were built on the land owned by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) at the historic Buddha caves site in Shah Allah Ditta.

The operation was conducted by the Enforcement Directorate of the Authority and participated by the Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT), Islamabad Police and other concerned formations while revenue and other staff of Evacuee Trust Property was also present to identify the encroachments.

During the operation constructions raised illegally adjacent to the Buddhist caves were demolished. Heavy machinery was used in the operation to demolish encroachments established on Evacuee Trust land. The site after vacation from illegal occupants was handed over to the Evacuee Trust. ICT and CDA are jointly carrying out survey for demarcation of Quaid-e-Azam University land so that university land could be retrieved from the illegal occupants accordingly.

Located at the bottom of the Margalla Hills in the federal capital, the caves are a popular site for hundreds of visitors — not only the locals and people from other parts of the country but for the foreigners too.

