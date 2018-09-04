Hot weather with rain at some places

Islamabad

Rain with thundershower with gusty winds is expected at few places of country while hot and humid weather will grip the most parts of the country during next 24 hours. Rain with thundershower with gusty winds is expected at few places of Malakand, D.I.Khan, D.G.Khan divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, D.I khan, Rawalpindi, Zhob divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country, an official of met office told APP. Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country during last 24 hours however, rain with thundershower occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Zhob, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Rainfall recorded during this time duration was as: Kotli 59mm, Muzffarabad 18mm, Rawalkot 14mm, Malamjabba 46mm, Risalpur 13mm, Kakul 11mm, Saidu Sharif 05mm, Balakot 02mm, Dir 01, Islamabad (Saidpur 21mm, Golra 18mm, Zero Point 13mm, IIAP 06mm, Bokra 04mm), Kamra 20mm, Murree 15mm, Lahore AP 10mm, Chakwal 08mm, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 06mm, Shamsabad 05mm), Gujranwala 02mm, Barkhan 07mm.—APP

