Hot weather with rain at some places

Islamabad

Rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions and Kashmir while hot weather to prevail in most parts of the country in next 24 hours.

Rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Gujranwala, Lahore divisions and Kashmir. Westerly wave is prevailing over upper parts of the country, official of Met Office told APP here Tuesday. Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Hazara, Peshawar divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the daily monsoon situation report on Monday, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast for next 24 hours, predicts, ‘Isolated thunderstorm or rain is expected over the Upper Catchments of all the major Rivers alongwith Hazara, Malakand, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha and Lahore Divisions.’ However, significant rainfall was reported during last 24 hours in Lahore 68 mm and Muzaffarabad 36 mm, the report said. The road situation reported as the Road to Batswat village, Tehsil Ishkoman, District Ghizer, GB was blocked due to debris flow and restoration work was in progress on the road by district administration.

‘All other roads across the country and railway routes are clear’, the report said. The rainfall outlook from September 9 to 15 in the report said, ‘Scattered wind thunderstorm or rain with isolated heavy falls and one or two very heavy falls are expected over the upper parts of the country from September 13, 2018’ adding the same situation is forecast for the upper catchments of all the major rivers except River Indus during the same period.—APP