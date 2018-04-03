Hot weather to prevail

Islamabad

Hot weather is likely to prevail in central and southern parts of the country in next 24 hours, said Pakistan Meteorological Department in its daily weather report. According to report dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. Highest Maximum Temperature recorded in Jacobabad, Sukkur 43°C, Padidan, Moen jo daro, Rohri, Larkana, Khanpur, Bahawalpur 42°C.

The maximum temperature in Lahore on Monday was recorded at 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 22 degrees Celsius. The local met office sources said on Monday that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Zhob divisions, Islamabad, upper FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The health experts have advised people to take all precautionary measures including drinking water in plenty to avoid dehydration, avoid hot or sugary drinks (including tea and coffee) to prevent heat-related illness, drink cold drinks and eating smaller, cold meals, such as salads and fruits.—APP