Hot weather to persist in most parts

Islamabad

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Malakand, Hazara divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

The official said weak seasonal low lies over north Balochistan, trough westerly wave still present over northern areas of the country. Rain-thunderstorm expected at isolated places in Malakand, Gujranwala, Kalat divisions and Kashmir he said.

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country, however, rain occurred in Barkhan and Kasur during last 24 hours. Maximum temperatures recorded in Sibbi, Bhakkar, Noorpurthal 43’C, Sukkur, Rohri 42’C.

Rainfall was observed at several cities, including Cherat 80mm, Risalpur 71mm, Balakot 54mm, Lower Dir, Malam Jabba 24mm, Kakul, Parachinar 22mm, Peshawar City 17mm, Bannu 02mm, Dir 01mm, Noorpur Thal 69mm, Islamabad (A/P 62mm, Bokra 09mm, Golra 08mm, ZP 05mm, Saidpur 02mm), Murree 33mm, Mangla 25mm, Joharabad 15mm, Jhelum 12mm, Sargodha (A/P 08mm, City 07mm), Rawalpindi (Chaklala, Shamsabad 05mm) and Mandi Bahauddin 01mm.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp